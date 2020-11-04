'Our world is diminished at her loss': Offaly and Limerick pay tribute to tragic Zara

The University of Limerick and Birr Rugby Club have led tributes to a young Roscrea woman who passed away on Monday.

20-year-old Zara Harding-Horan attended the college but also played rugby for the Offaly club back in 2017.

The club said Zara brought "enthusiasm, positivity and general good fun to her team."

"She was a brave and determined player who gave her all," Birr RFC said.

Zara also attended Villiers School in Limerick before studying in UL.

Headmistress of Villiers, Jill Storey has paid a touching farewell to their former student.

"Our school community is shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and untimely passing of a treasured member of our alumni.

"Zara embodied the Villiers ethos and values in how she lived. She embraced every single aspect of school life; in the classroom, on the sportsfield, with her music, and underpinning all, with her gift of friendship," said Ms Storey.

The headmistress said Zara had an innate and intrinsic ability to connect with people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life.

"Staff, students, young and old, we all remember that every conversation and interaction with Zara left us smiling and enriched. It was no surprise that in her final years in Villiers she was the recipient of the Schutz Cup, awarded to the student who most lives up to a single, but powerful word ‘comradeship’.

"Our school was worthier by her being part of it, our world is diminished at her loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, and her many, many friends," said Ms Storey, who concluded her tribute with a quote from William Wordsworth's, A Farewell,

'And, coming back with Her who will be ours,

Into thy bosom, we again shall creep.'

President of the University of Limerick, Professor Kerstin Mey said it was "with a very heavy heart" that she informed staff and students of the sad passing of UL student Zara.

"Zara had just joined our community this year and was a Year 1 student of Bachelor of Arts in Performing Arts.

"Our thoughts are with Zara’s family especially her parents Declan and Alison, her brother Jaime, and her sister Charlotte as well as all her friends and fellow UL students.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis," said Professor Mey in an email.