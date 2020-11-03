Covid-19 Incidence Rate continues to fall in Offaly and across the country

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Covid-19 in Offaly and across the country continues to fall according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The latest figures from the HPSC show that there were less than five new cases in Offaly today dropping the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county to 136 per 100,000. A week ago the rate for the county was 223.2 per 100,000.

As of midnight Monday, November 2, the HPSC has been notified of 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 63,048* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 96 were in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth with 16 in Waterford.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Covid-19 now stands at 228 per 100,000. A week ago it was at 307.6 per 100,000.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said, “due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”