Offaly student is regional water conservation competition winner

A young Offaly student has been announced as the Midlands regional winner in the recent Green Schools Ireland Water Conservation Competition.

Ada Davis Flynn, a past pupil of St. Joseph's National School, Arden View, Tullamore designed a poster to highlight how we can all work together to conserve water when she was attending St. Joseph's last year.

Her teachers this week received news that she was chosen as the Midlands winner.

She is pictured above with her framed winning poster. "We are all very proud of Ada here in St. Joseph's National School," Miss Larkin and Miss Newman said.