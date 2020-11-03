WATCH: Stunning video urges Offaly people to support local during lockdown

Tullamore-based photography and film company, Masters of Photography/Film, have produced a beautiful aerial tour of Tullamore to promote supporting local during this lockdown.

"As you can only imagine our business like many others has been badly affected by the pandemic restrictions," David and Sibel said.

"We put this little video together and have it circulating on social media platforms," they added. They want people to stay local, shop local, eat local and walk local in support of the community and businesses.

"We truly believe in supporting local and each other," they added.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

