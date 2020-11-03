Offaly woman wins Ireland AM's camera club competition

A young Offaly photographer has won Ireland AM's Camera Club competition for October.

Ballyfore's Emily O'Neill entered this beautiful shot of her mother into the October competition on the Virgin Media One show.

Each month, photographer Jenny McCarthy sets a theme and challenges the public to enter with the chance of winning a new camera.

October's theme was the 'changing of the seasons' and Emily captured that beautifully in Clonbullogue.

She was announced as a finalist last week and appeared on Ireland AM on Tuesday morning alongside fellow finalists from Kildare and Cork.

Emily told presenters Alan Hughes, Tommy Bowe and Karen Koster that she was delighted to capture the shot at Clonbullogue's river walk. She was announced as the winner shortly before 10am.

You can find out more about the Ireland AM Camera Club competition HERE. You can see more of Emily's photography HERE.