Offaly owned Pet Food Company receives truly unique recognition

An Offaly owned Pet Food Company has received truly unique recognition when it finish up as runner up in The Micro Business of the Year in the Food sector, not just the pet food sector, the overall Food Sector.

Approved Raw Pet Foods, owned by Tullamore man Darren Hand and his business Partner Ciaran Sweeney were recently announced as runners up in this very competitive sector. Ireland has a world class reputation in food, so it must be a particularly special pet food to finish so highly.

Darren and Ciarán are doing things no one else is doing in the pet food sector. Manufactured at a near laboratory like factory in Coolock in Dublin, this is the first pet food in Europe to offer 100% tracability on every ingredient from the farm of origin to your pet's bowl.

It is also the first in Europe to guarantee the meats are human grade by sending samples to an independent laboratory to test for harmful bacteria. They don't send the food to shops and customers until this test result comes back.

And it doesn't end there. Because of this traceability and high quality, this is the first pet food to be granted Guaranteed Irish status, and in 2021, the company is going to be the first pet food to attain a certified organic producers license by the Irish Organics Association.

That does not mean that you will be paying over the top prices. On the contrary, you can feed your average dog for €2 per day, and a cat for about 70c per day.

"We were thrilled with the result," Darren commented. "From day one as a small company doing things differently, we had hoped the pet industry might recognise us, but to be recognised so highly in a sector filled with such skilled artisan producers, is a real honour."

Darren has a background in dog breeding, showing and training, and Ciaran has a background in meat manufacturing. A chance meeting over coffee, and a chat about their two dogs led to this unique enterprise.

Approved Raw Pet Foods continues to grow and will soon begin exporting to the UK. A UK company, "Rawgeous", has agreed a deal to solely stock its own brand from Ciarán and Darren. They also have an ever growing list of retailers throughout the country selling their food.

Darren also supplies to Tullamore based dog lovers at a serious home town discount.

Partnered with Irish companies Hexafly and Celtic Escargots, Ciaran and Darren aim to produce Wild Animal Food, and sell this on a non profit basis to support wild animal rescues across Ireland which is another first in Europe.

For more details and to find out where you can pick up Approved Raw Pet Foods for your pet, or to place a wholesale order, CLICK HERE