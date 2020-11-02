Offaly rugby club pay tribute after sudden death of 'brave' player

Birr Rugby Club has paid a heartfelt tribute after the sudden death of former ladies player, Zara Horan.

In a statement, the club said: "It is with great sadness we learn of the sudden passing of former Birr RFC player Zara Horan.

"Zara joined the Birr RFC U18s team in 2017 and brought enthusiasm, positivity and general good fun to her team.

"She was a brave and determined player who gave her all.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Zara’s family and friends, her former team mates and the wider rugby family with whom she will be greatly missed. May she rest in peace."