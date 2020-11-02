Work to address flooding issue in Offaly estate underway

Offaly councillor Noel Cribbin has welcomed the commencement of work to address flooding issues in Greenwood Park in Edenderry.

"I was delighted to see, at long last, the contractors on-site and works commencing for the long-standing residents in this area," he said on Monday.

"Big thanks to both Water services in Offaly County Council and Irish Water for honouring their commitment given to me earlier this year.

"As always, I am only to glad to be of assistance to the affected residents in Greenwood Park," he concluded.