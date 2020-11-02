Offaly singer joined by wife for stunning duet

Offaly singer/songwriter Stephen Rosney is joined by his wife, HELEN, on their new duet, Something We Can Work On, which is due for release later this month. The track, an original co-written by Back Axles frontman Stephen, together with lyricist and poet Anthony Sullivan, has all the hallmarks of being yet another radio-friendly hit, and it's one Stephen is excited about.

"It's definitely a very special moment for Helen and myself to be able to record something together, there's no doubt about that. All throughout my music career - and for as long as I've known her - she's been the rock that everything else is built on, ya know.

"She's been behind me every step of the way, whether those have been baby-steps at times, or maybe much bigger moments at other times, Helen is right there. You often hear people saying how they'd be lost without someone, well, that would be me without Helen! And the thing is, she's always been a beautiful singer herself, she has a wonderful voice. So this is a chance for some of the spotlight to rightly fall on her too, because she deserves it."

Aside from presenting him with the perfect opportunity to get into the studio with Helen, the song itself also has something of a special appeal for Stephen, and it's one that he feels a lot of listeners will be readily able to relate to.

"It's a good uptempo song, ya know, it'll have you humming along and it'll get your feet moving too, but that doesn't disguise or change the fact that 'Something We Can Work On' is very definitely a love song! And it's that sentiment in the lyric that really got me right from the get-go. I think it sums up everything that can be good and great in a strong relationship between two people, whether they're husband and wife, a couple, friends, whatever.

"It's about saying ok, look, we know not everything is perfect, and we know that there are things we don't always agree on, but all of that - no matter what it is - that's all something we can work on. The main thing is we have love, and we have each other. So whatever else is not as right as we'd like it, from stuff that needs to be done around the house, to there being more bills than we want to even look at, to maybe not liking some of each other's friends, it's grand. We have each other, so everything else, that's all something we can work on."

Co-written with the Lusmagh lyricist and poet Anthony Sullivan, Stephen recalled the first time he heard the lyric.

"Well Anthony and myself have known each other for years at this stage, and writing together some day was something we'd often talked about. Then a couple of years ago we were both at a songwriting event with the great American country songwriter Max T. Barnes, and one of the lyrics Anthony had with him at the time was 'Something We Can Work On.'

"I remember liking it from the first time I heard it, and it's one that I've been working on off and on ever since. The lockdown period gave us all a chance to slow down a bit, I suppose, and catch up on some things we'd been trying to find time for. And one such thing for me, was finishing off some songs. And in among those was 'Something We Can Work On.'"

For more information on the release of Something We Can Work On by Stephen Rosney, and featuring his wife Helen, you can follow Stephen on Facebook.