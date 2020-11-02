Offaly sensory garden and community centre get €100,000 boost

Projects in Offaly and Laois are to benefit from €99,000 and €116,440 respectively in Government CLÁR funding that has been welcomed by Offaly Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity.

“CLÁR funding is targeted at small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline, so I’m delighted to see five projects in Offaly and Laois included in this round of funding,” says Senator Hackett.

“The 2020 CLÁR programme places a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times.”

The sensory garden at Boora, Co. Offaly will receive €49,500, with the same amount going to Croghan Community Centre for public toilets and sewerage works.

In Laois, a recreation area on the grassy bank of the Grand Canal at Vicarstown is to be developed with €49,500 in CLÁR funding while another amenity area at Woodenbridge will receive funding of €21,940 for seating, picnic and BBQ facilities and a play area.

A further €49,000 will be spent on pedestrian crossing and digital speed safety signs at Gaelscoil an tSlí Dala and Ballaghmore Muniter na Tire.

Nationwide, more than €4.1 million in funding has been made available to support 115 projects in rural communities under Measure 1 and Measure 2 of the 2020 CLÁR programme.

The programme is one element of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Development Investment Programme.