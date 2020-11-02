Major extension to training facility in Tullamore gets green light

A new training facility in Tullamore has been given the green light by Offaly County Council.

Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) has been granted permission for the development in Axis Business Park in the town.

It will see a change of use from industrial/warehouse to a training facility at Unit 24E which well see the Midlands Training Centre extended into this unit from Unit 25E.

The development will provide a new lecture hall, conference room, offices, enlarged reception, lift and other ancillary accommodation at ground and first floor levels.

Works will also be carried out on the existing Unit 25E, providing a shared space between both units enlarging an existing classroom, and revising the layout inside the adjacent stairs. The works also include a new canopy over the existing main entrance.

Permission was granted with just two conditions attached.