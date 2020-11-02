REVEALED: Number of Covid-19 deaths in Offaly since March

Figures from the CSO show the number of people who have tragically lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Offaly.

Up to Friday, October 16, a total of 18 people lost their lives as a result of the virus in Offaly.

The median age of those who lost their lives in Offaly is 81.

The statistics from the CSO also show that as of October 16, the median age of those who contracted the virus in Offaly was 40. At that point, there had been 906 confirmed cases in Offaly. That figure has since passed 1,000.

The number of people who have died due to Covid-19 in neighbouring counties is as follows:

Laois - 23; Westmeath - 27; Kildare - 151; Tipperary - 19; Galway - 14; Roscommon - 12; Meath - 56

