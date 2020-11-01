Local family wins Halloween with lockdown costume

A local family nailed Halloween over the weekend with their CMO-inspired costumes.

Portarlington dad Morgan Hennessy cut a figure similar to CMO Tony Holohan as he held up a placard saying, 'sorry, no trick or treating here.'

His daughters Amber (left) and Megan (right) still made the most of the day and dressed up in full costume but they were less than impressed with the new rules.

The tongue in cheek skit is certainly our Halloween winner!