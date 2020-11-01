BREAKING NEWS: Downward trend in Covid-19 cases in Offaly continues

For the second day in a row, and for the third time this week, Offaly has recorded less than five newly confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The figures are contained in the latest daily statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The continued reduction in new cases in Offaly has reduced the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the county to 162.9, the fifth lowest in the country. This time last week, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the county stood at 224.5.

As of midnight Saturday, October 31 the HPSC has been notified of 552 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 62,002* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 173 were in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 1,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.