Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to be breezy with heavy showers early in the week but becoming dry and settled with good sunny spells by midweek with cold nights.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be cool and blustery with widespread showers. The showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. The best of any bright spells will be in the south, with showers merging to longer spells of rain in the north. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong on coasts.

Heavy showers continuing, on Monday night, most frequent in the western half of the country. Fresh westerly winds, strong on coasts. Lows of 3 to 5 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a blustery day with a mix of scattered heavy showers and sunny spells. The showers most frequent in the west. Cool, with highs of only 8 or 9 degrees in a stiff west to northwest breeze. Mostly dry with clear spells Tuesday night, showers in the north. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees in the north, 0 to 4 degrees in the south, with patchy grass frost in sheltered areas.

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/73v993IPDo — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 1, 2020

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a mostly dry day with sunny spells. Northwesterly winds easing. Highs of 10 or 11 degrees. Lows close to freezing in the south on Wednesday night, with frost forming in light winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday and Friday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be dry and settled with good sunny spells and light winds. Highs of 10 to 12 degrees.