REVEALED: Covid-19 Incidence Rate drops significantly in one area of Offaly

The HSE has released the updated 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 by electoral area for the two-week period from October 13 to October 26.

The figures show that the incidence rate of the virus has increased in two areas but has fallen significantly in the third.

The rate for the Tullamore Electoral Area has dropped significantly according to the latest figures. The rate was 229.8 per 100,000 from October 6 to October 19 but that has fallen to 195.5 per 100,000 from October 13 to October 26. There were 57 cases in the Tullamore Electoral Area in the two week period.

The Edenderry Electoral Area now has the highest rate in the county. The rate for the area has increased from 210 per 100,000 to 214.4 in the last 14 days with 50 confirmed cases from October 13 to October 26.

The rate for the Birr Electoral Area has increased slightly to 141.3 per 100,000 in the past 14 days with 36 newly confirmed cases. It stood at 174.4 last week.

All three areas in Offaly are well below the national rate which stood at 307.6 per 100,000 on October 26.

The latest 14 day Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the county as a whole as of October 31 is down to 192.4.