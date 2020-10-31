Over €3 million allocated to Offaly County Council following Shannonbridge power station closure

Offaly County Council is to receive €3.3 million in 2021 to help compensate for the loss of commercial rates arising from the closure of the Shannonbridge power station.

Peter Burke, TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning, today confirmed that Government funding of €3.3 million will be provided to Offaly County Council in 2021 and an amount of €1.4 million will also be provided to Longford County Council in 2021.

This funding is being provided to the two local authorities in the context of the impending closure of power plants in both Counties at the end of 2020.

The package of funding recognises the serious impact that these closures will have on the commercial rates income for the authorities in question. In 2019, Shannonbridge accounted for approximately 18.5% of Offaly County Council’s rates income.

Green Party Senator and Minister of State with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett has welcomed the allocation.

“As the Minister representing Offaly in this Government, and having spoken with my Cabinet colleague Minister Darragh O’Brien on this matter in recent days, I am delighted that this essential funding is being provided,” Minister Hackett says.

“The funding for Offaly County Council is being provided to in the context of the impending closure of West Offaly Power in Shannonbridge at the end of this year. The end of peat-based electricity generation has had a dramatic impact on the Midlands region, both in terms of employment and economic activity, but also on essential funding for Local Authorities. The rates generated from Shannonbridge represent close on 20% of the total annual rates income for Offaly Country Council.”

Minister Hackett added, ““I have had a number of recent meetings with officials and councillors from Offaly County Council, and know how hard this council has worked in recent years. I have every confidence that Offaly County Council will utilise this funding for the best for the people and communities in the Faithful County.

“This is welcome proof that this Government is serious about the Just Transition. The closure of the peat-burning plant at Shannonbridge at the end of this year is coming much sooner than we initially expected, and the transition to a more sustainable (both economically and environmentally) model has been, and will be difficult.

“I am working hard to ensure that this welcome funding for Offaly County Council is matched by similar positive steps across all branches of Government.”

The funding has also been welcomed by Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly, Barry Cowen who says he has worked closely with Offaly County Council management and Fianna council members to secure this important funding in the past number of days.

“I appealed directly to both the Minister for Public Expenditure and the Minister for Housing on this matter alongside my colleagues Deputy Robert Troy and Deputy Flahery, because we were acutely aware of the implications the loss of rates income would have," Deputy Cowen commented.

“There are stark financial implications from the loss of rates totalling 18.5% of Offaly County Council base rate income. This total is €3.1m from ESB and €150k from Bord Na Mona. There is an urgent need to compensate Offaly and Longford for loss of rates revenue and we hope to see this happen now.

“Such a large hit would have necessitated large cuts across discretionary spend of councils. It was imperative that having supported the acceleration of decarbonisation that such just transition wouldn’t impact so severely

“I am delighted that having worked with all involved in this we have a resolution and that Minister O’Brien and Minister McGrath have been liaising on the funding issues arising and it has been agreed that the funding in question will be provided to both local authorities.

“This can’t be just a one off, we need to ensure that the likes of carbon tax funding meant for just transition compensatory funding be channelled in this way,” concluded Deputy Cowen.