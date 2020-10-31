BREAKING NEWS: Minimal increase in Covid-19 cases in Offaly as Incidence Rate for county drops significantly

Offaly has recorded a minimal increase in new Covid-19 cases today and the Incidence Rate for the county has dropped significantly.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, there were less than five new cases in Offaly today bringing the Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the last 14 days for the county down to 192.4. There have been 150 cases in the county in the last 14 days. Yesterday the figure for Offaly was 236 per 100,00.

Offaly now has the fifth lowest Incidence Rate in the country. The Rate for the country is 268.7.

Offaly is one of four counties with less than five new cases today, the others being Kildare, Kerry and Longford. Monaghan and Leitrim had no new cases today.

As of midnight on Friday, the HPSC has been notified of 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 61,456* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 87 were in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 320 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 1,913 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.”