Gardai carry out Covid compliance checks on almost 1,000 retail premises in one 27 hour period

As part of the Operation in Support of New Public Health Measures, Garadi carried out almost 1,000 checks on retail premises in a single 27 hour period this week.



An Garda Síochána has been conducting checks of retail premises across the country to ensure compliance with public health regulations.

In the period from 12noon on Sunday (October 25 2020) to 3pm on Monday (October 26 2020), 954 checks were carried out.

READ NEXT: It's official! Clothes are not an essential item during Covid lockdown



The vast majority of retail premises were compliant or came into compliance when requested to do so. This is being verified by follow-up inspections.



However, up to 29 October, there have been six incidents where premises so far have continued with suspected breaches of regulations. In each of these cases, in line with Garda policy, a file will be sent to the DPP.

An Garda Síochána will continue to police using its 4Es approach of engage, educate and encourage, and only where provided for and as a last resort, enforcement.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "Compliance by the public and businesses with the Level 5 public health regulations has been very high and we thank them for that.



"It is clear from traffic volumes that people are heeding the advice to think before making a journey about whether it is really essential."