Offaly soccer club hosting drive-thru trick or treat event tonight

One Offaly soccer club is determined to keep some Halloween traditions alive despite the backdrop of Covid-19.

Gallen Utd in Ferbane are running a Drive Thru Trick or Treat event for its members and their families tonight.

With kids being advised not to trick or treat this year, Gallen has set up an event for kids to dress up and soak up all the usual Halloween atmosphere.

"Parents can drive them through the decorated club grounds and be given bags of sweet under strict sanitised conditions to try save Halloween for the kids," organisers said.

"Gallen Utd want to say thanks to all members, their families and the community for their continued support.

"Our Drive Thru Trick or Treat will be run under the strictest of Covid Guidelines. We ask all visitors to remain in their cars at all times, follow the directions of the stewarts and treats will be handed out at our sanitised station at the end," the club explained.

More information on the Gallen Utd Facebook page.