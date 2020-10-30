Birr workhouse project is still on track

a of the material victims of Covid-19 and its restrictions has been the building work proposed for Birr Workhouse.

It was hoped that the building work would have been well advanced or even finished by this stage, but the uncertain global conditions has meant the renovating hasn't even begun.

Salters Sterling of Birr 20:20 said it is disappointing that the construction work hasn't commenced yet but he is confident it will begin when the devastating global pandemic is a thing of the past or has been significantly overcome.

As recently as last January the firm behind the project, Castle Rook Ltd, said it hoped to submit a planning application to Offaly County Council in February 2020.

Castle Rook is planning a state of the art dementia facility for the historic building.

Managing Director of Castle Rook, Candace Lafleur, said the plans are at an advanced stage. "Everything is on track. We are just waiting for the stars to align and some investment to come through. We are really excited about the project."

The Workhouse was bought by Castle Rook in early 2018. Its dementia care will be cutting edge and will include a miniature robot called "Mylo", which assists dementia sufferers. There will be up to 70 residents in the care home, and each of them will have a Mylo. Mylo will monitor heart rate, issue reminders, and detect if a resident has fallen.

The facility will be a dementia village rather than a nursing home, where the residents will not be on a strict schedule but will enjoy considerable freedom.

There will be a museum and a café as well, and a daycare facility.

The Mylo robots were developed by Castle Rook and CR Robotics based in Dundalk.

Part of the Workhouse was badly damaged in a fire in August 2017 and security fences remain in place around the premises. Candace says the 'Mylo' robots are proving very popular. In addition to plans to incorporate the technology into the proposed Birr facility, they are also available to rent out to families for use in private homes. “We have just been to Turkey with Mylo and I'm bringing him to Scotland, so he is going international. There is a lot of interest,” said Candace.