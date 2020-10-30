Work continuing on Birr Courthouse project

Despite the immense difficulties posed by Covid-19 and its restrictions, work has been continuing behind the scenes on the Birr Courthouse project.

Last year it was announced that there is a plan to transform the courthouse into a visual, digital and performing arts hub. The Birr Creative Court project was launched in Autumn 2019 by the Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, Anna Marie Delaney.

The plan is to refurbish and repurpose the Emmet Street building into a centre for creative professional practitioners in the visual, performing and digital arts to live and work, and while the refurbishment work hasn't yet begun, progress has been made on the ownership matter and on the roof, as well as the proposed supply of green energy.

Former courthouse cells will be used for studios while larger rooms will be used as meeting rooms, performance and workshop spaces.

The Birr 20:20 community group said it's also envisaged that the historic courtroom will be used as a place for debate and discussion, for lectures and community activities, something which the group refers to as "Curious Minds". There will be a home for Birr Boxing Club in the yard adjacent to the building.

An impressive report, prepared by Louise Brown and Associates, was unveiled at last Autumn's launch. The refurbishment will be sensitively done, in keeping with the building's heritage status. The report said there is substantial enthusiasm locally for the project.

The building is currently owned by the Courts Service but a process of handing over the premises to the County Council is currently underway.

It's proposed that an energy audit of the premises will be done, which will look at supplying cheap green energy to the building.

One concern at present is the roof, which is in poor condition. There are plans afoot to upgrade the roof.

“Birr Creative Court can play a role in stimulating local economic development and support community cultural development and engagement to enrich the lives of all those who will be encouraged to participate in its development and ensure its success,” concludes the report.