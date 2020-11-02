Your big break? Offaly house wanted as movie location

A modern family home is wanted as a movie location in Offaly.

The house, which doesn't have to be too big, should be located in a rural location, preferably in the Tullamore or Clara areas.

Filming will take place over two days.

Producers said "it would be brilliant if the property was vacant or a holiday rental" but this is not essential.

They are hoping to film in December if circumstances allow. If not it will be the new year.

Covid-19 regulations will be strictly adhered to.

If interest, send an email to arts@offalycoco.ie with your name and contact information together with a couple of small photos.