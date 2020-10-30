Green Offaly gets grant for important, peatlands study

Green Offaly has received a grant of €62,000 for the carrying out of a Biosphere Reserve Study on the peatlands of Offaly.

Rebekah Keaveny of Green Offaly welcomed the government grant, saying it will be used to carry out some very positive work.

"The Biosphere Reserve Study," she remarked, "will look at a number of things.

"It will look at those zones of Offaly's peatlands that deserve special protection.

"It will look at the buffer zones, such as the farmland and communities, surrounding those special protection zones.

"It will look at education and research.

"It will look at engaging with communities and discussing ways of making the peatlands economically beneficial for those communities."

She said Green Offaly, as well as being environment focussed, is very community focussed.

"Each community is unique and has unique ways of responding to its environment," explained Rebekah. "For example, Banagher is right beside the Shannon and therefore can look to the Shannon for further positive developments. Kilcormac is right beside Lough Boora and therefore can look to those vast tracts of bogland for further positive developments."

She said Green Offaly is very much a partnership organisation and has links with Offaly Local Development Company, Birr 20/20, Offaly Public Participation Network, and Offaly Local Development Company.

"We are in the process of developing a website, greenoffaly.ie, which will be an excellent resource for all green-oriented projects and ideas in the county."

She said Green Offaly's thinking is inspired by the quote "Change is inevitable, growth is optional."

As well as overseeing Project Development for Green Offaly Rebekah is also an Environmental Representative on the Offaly Local Community Development Committee. She explained that Green Offaly was set up in 2018 in response to the Project Ireland 2040 report "Empowering Communities in the Fight against Climate Change", which is part of the state's long-term strategy to make Ireland a better country by ensuring the sustainable, well planned growth of our cities and towns.

Rebekah has been living in Offaly on and off since 1994 and previously worked in eco-based community development in Wales.

Green Offaly is a not for profit, countywide, green regeneration enterprise operating as a development trust. A development trust is a particular type of partnership organisation, one that offers benefits to the local community and has advantages for many public bodies. Usually concerned with regenerating an area, it pursues long-term sustainable solutions rather than quick fixes. It works with community groups, local business and other organisations to find the best solutions and ideas.

Green Offaly is very sympathetic to the farming community. It suggests that farmers should trial new green farming practices and be confident that they can earn income from these before they're expected to reduce herds and lower farm emissions.

One of Green Offaly's planned, innovative projects includes the development of a sustainable green mapping system for the county's towns. This would help town councils figure out how communities want their amenities (such as water bodies, green spaces and energy) to be developed in a sustainable way.