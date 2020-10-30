People feel Covid frustration

Cllr John Leahy has said he has noticed a certain amount of frustration in some people's attitude to the new Level 5 Covid 19 restrictions.

“Most people in Offaly have been excellent over the last several months,” he remarked. “They have done everything they can to fight the virus. And yet here we are, in Level 5. It seems neverending.

“They are understanding of why we must shutdown again, they are compliant, but at the same time they are feeling frustrated.

“I am pleased that 25 people rather than the proposed ten may attend funerals now. I was glad the government rolled back on that one.

“I think they should also row back on the gyms restrictions. A lot of people have expressed their anger and irritation at the closure of the gyms. You wouldn't believe how important gyms and leisure centres are for people. I attend them myself and am always very impressed by how particular they are in sticking to the anti Covid regulations. They are meticulously clean and keep stringently to the guidelines. They are also an important lifeline for people, especially during the winter and the long winter evenings. They are important for people's mental health as well as their physical health.

“For those of us who can work, we are fortunate. For those of us who are able to continue to interact with others through our work we are fortunate. I feel sorry for those who are laid off again. I feel very sorry for our elderly who are cocooned, confined, isolated. It is very tough on them. They may have serious physical ailments which makes it impossible to enjoy outdoor exercise and the benefits of fresh air..Everyone has massive compassion for these members of our community.

“Despite our best efforts we haven't beaten Covid. Some are blaming the young for partying, but I don't think we should be pointing fingers. We don't know the answers, because we haven't been given the facts. I also have massive sympathy for our retailers. They have taken an enormous hit this year. More people will undoubtedly be migrating online for their shopping. I only hope that when this is all over they will migrate back. We have to protect our small and medium enterprises, our high street shops; that is paramount.”