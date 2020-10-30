Kilcormac man becomes barrister after retirement

Congratulations to Tom Finnerty BL on being ‘Called to the Bar’ having graduated as a Barrister-at-Law following his studies at the Honorable Society of King’s Inns.

Tom has undergone an extraordinary journey from policing to retirement to studying again, and now, finally, embarking on a new career as a barrister.

Tom is the son of the late Jerry & Rosie Finnerty of Mountrath Street, Kilcormac.

Tom attended the Boys National School in Kilcormac and then the Kilcormac Vocational School. Later, he also studied at the Christian Brothers School in Tullamore.

After a short time working locally in retail, he joined the Garda Síochána in 1980.

Tom served in the Gardaí for 34 years, rising up the ranks to the role of Inspector. He retired in 2014.

Following a short rest, he enrolled at the Honorable Society of King’s Inns and having now qualified as a Barrister intends to practice in Civil and Criminal Law.

Being a barrister can be a competitive thing and quite a few drop out after trying their hand at it. Newly qualified barristers have to train with an experienced Dublinbased barrister (Master) for a minimum of one year following their call to the Bar. This work is commonly known as ‘devilling’, and the training period known as ‘pupillage’. The work is unpaid and forms the essential learning period where they have an opportunity to apply their knowledge in a practical setting.

Masters usually allocate a lot of background research, and much of the training period is spent drafting documents. The barrister accompanies their Master to court and observes the skills applied in the courtroom. Some newly qualified barristers train with a different Master for a second year. If they plan to attach themselves to a circuit outside Dublin, a second year of devilling in their chosen circuit is essential. A longer traineeship not only enables them to consolidate their learning, but it also expands their network of solicitors.

Tom has greatly enjoyed the journey so far and is looking forward to these challenges.