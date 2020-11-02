Offaly's 'Hooves 4 Hospice' mooves up a gear with first animal sale

A purebred unregistered Limousin maiden heifer became the first animal to be sold in aid of the Hooves4Hospice fundraising project.

The animal, kindly reared and donated by Mr J. Colgan from Portarlington, was sold at the Golden Vale Mart in Tullamore. The animal fetched the handsome sum of €1,270 in aid of the Midland Hospice Building Fund.

There are now 365 animals being reared in aid of the urgent and very good cause of developing a much-needed Regional Hospice for the Midlands.

Full

information on the project can be viewed on www.h4h.midlandhospice.ie.