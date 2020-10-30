Offaly man dies in hospital after road traffic accident

An Offaly man involved in a road accident earlier this month has died in Beaumont Hospital.

Paddy Seery, aged in his 60s, was seriously injured when cycling after he was involved in a collision with a car in Birr on Sunday, October 11.

The accident happened at Syngefield.

He was taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital on the day before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he sadly passed away this week as a result of his injuries.

Paddy passed away surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his wife Bridie and will be sadly missed by his loving son Paul, sisters; Elizabeth McEnerney, Ellen Seery, Kitty Walsh and Nora Rankin, brothers in law; Vincent, Kieran, John and Peter, Tom McEnerney, Brian Rankin and Tommy Walsh, sister in law Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A family memorial mass was held on Friday and a funeral mass will take place at a later date in St. James Church, Eglish.

"The Seery family thank you for your understanding at this time."