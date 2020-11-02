Council urged to push for new fire station in Offaly town

OFFALY County Council should continue to press for a new fire station in Clara according to Cllr Frank Moran.

Cllr Moran also said the proposed council housing scheme at Raheen in Clara should be developed at the same time as the fire station.

“There was money set aside in last week's budget for fire services regarding upgrades. I'd implore Offaly County Council to put the case forward for a new station in Clara,” said the Fianna Fail councillor.

“It would be ideal to see the new station being built in conjunction with the new proposed housing estate in Raheen.

“A little bit of joined up thinking between the two departments on this particular project would see that development come to fruition and see a new fire station on the site along with the estate itself.”

Speaking at the October meeting of the council, Anna Marie Delaney, chief executive, told Cllr Moran she was sure the liaison with the departments was already happening.