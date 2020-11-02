Wait continues for design of long planned road in Offaly

THE proposed new road linking Tullamore and Kilbeggan will not be designed until 2023 at the earliest, the October meeting of Offaly County Council was told.

Planned about 20 years ago because of heavy traffic on the N52, a route for the road was chosen but the entire project was shelved because of the recession.

The proposal is once again gaining traction and public consultation on the “route selection corridor” will take place at the end of October or early in November, Tom Shanahan, director of service, said.

Mr Shanahan said the aim is to have the “design part” of the project complete by 2023, adding that currently, funds allocated for the scheme are for its design, the preparation of an environmental impact statement, and other statutory processes.

“Thereafter it will depend on a further allocation,” said Mr Shanahan.

He was responding to a query from Independent Councillor Sean O'Brien who described it as a very important link.

“It's an extremely important connection for Tullamore going forward. It will also alleviate some of the serious problems we've identified with traffic going to the school in Durrow,” said Cllr O'Brien.

Cllr O'Brien also said he was concerned about difficulties for councillors and the public in contacting council staff during the lockdown.

He said communications should be reviewed, especially in the context of a lot of council staff working from home.

“It's difficult when constituents come to us and they're looking for answers and we ourselves can't contact the staff concerned. If that could be looked at because this is obviously going to be a factor going forward for some time,” said Cllr O'Brien.

He feared that some members of the public might think that councillors “didn't bother making the call at all” when in reality the councillor might not have been able to get an answer to a query.

Anna Marie Delaney, council chief executive, said she was disappointed and surprised at Cllr O'Brien's remarks.

Ms Delaney said over 50% of her staff had returned to work in Aras an Chontae with socially distant measures.

“I know a number are working from home but we have team A and team B and they're working through that. We'll have a look at that if there are issues but I'm just surprised. They are contactable by email, phones,” she said.