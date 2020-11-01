Offaly gardai pay tribute as colleague retires after 34 years

Gardaí from across Offaly have paid tribute to their retiring colleague, Martina Nolan.

"An Garda Síochána and our colleagues in Birr Garda District say a fond farewell to our wonderful friend and colleague, Garda Martina Nolan on her retirement from An Garda Siochana," a post from the Laois-Offaly Garda Facebook page read.

Martina served in Ballinasloe, Tullamore, Banagher, Ferbane and Birr during her 34 years service, finishing up in Birr.

"We wish her good health and happiness on her retirement," her colleagues added.