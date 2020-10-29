Work begins on huge wind turbines in Offaly countryside
Bord na Mona's windfarm at Mount Lucas
Work has commenced on the site of Bord an Mona's latest wind farm in Offaly.
The €100 million project is being built at Cloncreen, a townland close to Clonbullogue, and will see the building of 21 turbines a matter of miles from the State company's existing facility at Mount Lucas.
The 75-megawatt wind farm has been through an arduous planning process with a number of objections but it did receive the go-ahead from An Bord Pleanala with the tip height of the turbines restricted to 170 metres, some of the tallest in the country.
Bord na Móna will get a guaranteed price for the electricity generated.
As work commenced in Offaly, Bord an Mona chief executive, Tom Donnellan, was quoted as saying: “We are now on track to be able to supply approximately one-third of Irish homes with renewable energy by 2030."
