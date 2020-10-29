Offaly father working 'stupid hours' still struggling to feed family

An Offaly father has appealed for help from the KS Food Appeal as he struggles to keep food on the table.

The man who will remain anonymous wrote to Cllr Ken Smollen who runs the food poverty charity in Offaly and across the Midlands.

The man said: "I'm really sorry to have to message you. I'm not too sure how to ask this without feeling shame. I need some help please to provide for my little family.

His heartbreaking appeal continued: "I'm working stupid hours every week and working nights away just to scrape by, but unfortunately we still find ourselves coming up short each month when it comes down to food.

"Now we make sure the little lad is constantly fed and we would never ever see him go without but we ourselves could just do with a little help. If there is anything you could do to help it would be much appreciated. Thank you."

Cllr Smollen will help the family with food but has raised serious concerns about the growing need for his services across the region.

"In the last few days alone I've been inundated with pleas for help from people," he told the Offaly Express.

"Every one of them is affected by the Covid-19 lockdown and loss of jobs."

Cllr Smollen continued to explain, "at no time since I began getting supplies of food to families in December 2016 have I received so many pleas for help in such a short space of time.

"I'm genuinely concerned about the volume of calls and messages I'm getting," he said.

He did say, however, that he continues to receive great support with people donating food and money to help with the provision of supplies to almost 1,000 families across the Midlands.

