Offaly's most creative pub comes up with brilliant trick or treating solution

Offaly and possibly Ireland's most creative pub has come up with a solution to trick or treating this year.

Parents are being advised not to let their children visit other houses as normal due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but JJ Houghs has come up with a solution to keep everyone happy.

The pub has been operating a takeaway hatch for food and drink as per the restrictions and they are going to put it to good use on Halloween night.

They will be handing out bags of sweets to kids at the hatch and will even have a wicked witch on hand to add to the atmosphere.