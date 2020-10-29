Weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann - stormy weather on the way

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann very unsettled, possibly stormy conditions at times over the weekend and into the early days of next week, with further rain leading to the risk of flooding.

A Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick is currently in place until 6am on Friday and a Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Galway and Mayo until 4pm today, Thursday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the weather to get increasingly wet and windy this morning with heavy rain at times and a risk of flooding in western counties. Rain will persist in the north and west through the day with further heavy falls, while dry intervals will develop elsewhere through the afternoon. Mild and humid with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong south to southwest winds with high seas along Atlantic coasts.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain at times, heaviest and most prolonged in the north and northwest early in the night. Mild to start but turning cooler overnight with lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in fresh southwest winds, strong and gusty near coasts, veering westerly and easing moderate to fresh by morning.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a mostly dry with sunny spells developing and just the risk of an isolated shower. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Becoming wet and blustery on Friday night as persistent and heavy rain spreads from the south to all areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, increasing strong in coastal areas overnight.

More persistent rain will spread from the south, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a wet and possibly stormy day on Saturday with widespread and often heavy rain continuing through the day. The rain will begin to clear northwards through the evening followed by scattered showers and clear spells. A mild start with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees but becoming cooler through the afternoon with strong southerly winds veering westerly through the day.

A further spell of wet and windy conditions will spread from the southwest to all areas overnight on Saturday. Cool early with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, but becoming milder through the night with fresh to strong and gusty south to southwest winds

Rain will clear the northeast early on Sunday with scattered outbreaks of rain remaining, becoming heavy and more persistent in southern areas once again during the afternoon. Fresh southwest winds will ease mainly moderate through the day but will be strong on west and northwest coasts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.