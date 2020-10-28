Small increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly as national figure starts to trend in right direction

According to the latest information from the National Public Health Emergency Team, there has been a small increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly as the national figure has started to trend in the right direction.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 59,434* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. While still high, it is the third consecutive day where the overall number of cases has fallen and the lowest number of new cases since October 9.

Of the cases notified today, just seven were in Offaly today. Elsewhere there were 199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and 26 in Louth with every other county having 20 cases or less.

There has now been 178 cases in Offaly in the last 14 days bringing the Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the county to 228.3, the sixth lowest in the country.

The Incidence Rate for the country stands at 299.0 per 100,000 with Cavan still at the top of the list with a rate of 811.3.



As of 2pm today 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,896 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

“If you are a confirmed case of COVID-19 you must self isolate for 10 days.

“If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements.

“Stay informed on the public health advice around COVID-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you.”