'Feck the begrudgers' - Offaly TD welcomes funding for local school extension

Offaly TD Barry Cowen has welcomed the approval of a large extension to St. Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry.

"I am delighted to be advised by my colleague Minister [for Education] Norma Foley that St. Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry has been given approval for the provision of four new classrooms to replace existing prefabs, two SEN base classrooms & one construction classroom," he said.

He added: "I'm delighted Minister Foley is quickly delivering on election commitments and programme for government provisions that I helped negotiate. Having learned today of provisions by the Education Department for an extension to St Mary’s School in Edenderry, it makes the good days far superior to all the hard ones.

"It ensures the need to press on in your constituents' interests. As they say 'feck the begrudgers'," he concluded.