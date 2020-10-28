Offaly canal bridge 'should be one-way'

A ONE-way system should be introduced on Bury Bridge in Tullamore to make it safer and more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists, according to a submission to the draft Offaly County Development Plan.

In his submission, Ray Carroll notes that the plan itself says it is council policy to prioritise the need for people to be physically active in their daily lives.

The draft also aims to improve permeability and promote walking and cycling in the design of streets and public spaces as alternative and sustainable mode of transport.

Furthermore, the council said it will support safer walking and cycling routes to schools under the Green Schools initiative.

Mr Carroll asks the council to give consideration to making Bury Bridge one-way in an easterly direction from Convent Road and St Brigid's Place to the Daingean Road.

“A significant number of pedestrians traverse this bridge throughout the day and especially at school times when students walk to an from the two second level schools,” the submission says.

The two schools are the Sacred Heart School and Tullamore College.

Mr Carroll says if the one-way system was introduced a footpath could be provided, “making for a safer walking route to school”.

Vehicles coming from Daingean Road could “without undue inconvenience”, accress Convent Road and St Brigid's Place via Harbour Street and Store Street.

Bury Bridge, also known locally as Whitehall Bridge, spans the spur of the Grand Canal which leads to the Tullamore harbour.