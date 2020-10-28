Work ongoing on water supply to 18,000 Offaly homes and businesses

Irish Water, working in partnership with Offaly County Council, is progressing with works to upgrade both the Tullamore and Birr Water Supply Schemes.

When completed these schemes will provide a safer and more secure water supply to over 18,000 homes and businesses in Offaly and part of Laois.

This project involves the construction of two new water treatment plants and additional reservoirs for both the Birr and Tullamore Water Supply Schemes.

"Works are progressing well and the project, which is being carried out by Murphy Process Engineering Limited on behalf of Irish Water, is expected to be completed in Q3, 2021," according to a spokesperson from Irish Water.

Denise Treacy, Infrastructure Programme Lead at Irish Water, commented: "This project represents an investment of almost €22 million by Irish Water to improve drinking water quality and safeguard the water supply for over 18,000 homes and businesses in the most populated areas of County Offaly and parts of Laois.

"After 50 years serving the community, the Birr Water Treatment Plant will be modernised to adequately meet current requirements and the needs of future generations. A dependable and secure drinking water supply will also ensure that both towns have the required water infrastructure to support ongoing economic growth and social development."

Irish Water continues to work at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.

