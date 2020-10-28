More patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 admitted to Tullamore Hospital

More patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been admitted to Tullamore Hospital in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the HSE, two patients with confirmed cases of the virus were admitted to the hospital bringing the total number of confirmed cases on site to 10. Of those patients, two are being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

The hospital continues to operate at close to full capacity. According to the latest data from the HSE, there are only two vacant general beds available while there are no available beds in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

According to the INMO's daily Trolley Watch figures, there were 15 patients on trolley's in the hospital's Emergency Department awaiting admission.

As of 8pm on Tuesday, there were a total of 320 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated across Ireland's acute hospital network.

Cavan and Tallaght each have 25 confirmed cases while there are 24 in Beaumont, 21 in Cork, 20 in Connolly and 20 in Limerick.

The figures also show the across Tullamore, Mullingar, Portlaoise and Ballinasloe hospitals, there were only a total of four vacant general beds and two vacant Critical Care beds.