Offaly boy flown to the UK for potentially life-saving treatment

A young Offaly boy has been flown to Newcastle by the Irish Air Corps this morning after being deemed a match for a potentially life-saving stem cell transplant.

A GoFundMe page was established last year to help the young Edenderry boy who has undergone multiple surgeries since he was born in the summer of 2019.

Daire's parents Derval and Vinny McDonnell say they are incredibly grateful for the huge number of donations made which made the transfer to Newcastle possible and will allow them to stay in the UK with him for the six months of his treatment.

€20,276 has been raised as of October 28, 20202.

Little Daire was born with multiple atresia of the bowel. He is dependent on total parenteral nutrition (TPN), a form of feeding that bypasses the gastrointestinal tract.

A side effect from the TPN is that it affects your liver which has led to Daire being diagnosed with liver disease. His condition combined with other illnesses are life-threatening.

A hospital in Birmingham specialises in his condition and the hope is to get him there for a rare a bowel and liver transplant but before that he needed this stem cell transplant.

The funds raised through the GoFundMe page will be used for travel expenses for Daire and the family and ongoing medical expenses.

It's hoped it will also be used to adapt their home and a bedroom for Daire when he comes home to his family.

