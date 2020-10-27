Latest update on confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly and Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 in Offaly and across Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 26th October the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 720 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,767* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 13 were in Offaly bringing the total for the county for the last 14 days to 174. There were less than five cases recorded in the county yesterday

Elsewhere in Ireland, there were 228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 244 cases are spread across the other 19 counties.

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,890 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.