Offaly footballers make incredible gesture to local food charity

Offaly councillor Ken Smollen has thanked the Offaly senior football family after a generous donation to his charity at the weekend.

The team, who staved off relegation to remain in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League for 2021, made the donation to the KS Food Appeal.

The charity collects and supplies food to almost 1,000 families experiencing food poverty across the Midlands, including hundreds here in Offaly.

The players made the donation through teammate Brian Darby's 'Fitness Kitchen' food company.

Cllr Smollen said: "Thanks very much to the Offaly Senior Footballers for donating a number of meals to the KS Food Appeal for distribution to families experiencing food poverty.

"They asked Brian Darby and his company 'Fitness Kitchen' who supply the team with meals to donate them to our Food Appeal," he explained.