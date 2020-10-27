Offaly reaches unwanted Covid-19 milestone as Incidence Rate for county remains constant

Offaly reached an unwanted Covid-19 milestone over the weekend as the Incidence Rate for the county remains constant.

There have now been more than 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county with the milestone being reached on Sunday when there were 15 newly confirmed cases in the county.

However the Incidence Rate per 100,000 people in the county has remained constant in the last few days and is set to decrease today when the less than five cases recorded yesterday are taken into account.

Last week the rate for the county stood at 221.9 before dropping slightly to 214.2 going into the weekend.

Over the weekend, the rate increased to 224.5 but as of the latest information from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the rate for Offaly is now at 216.8 with 169 new cases in the last two weeks.

That leaves Offaly currently with the fifth lowest rate in the country with only Waterford, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Tipperary having lower rates. Tipperary's is currently at 139.1 per 100,000 of population.

The national figure however stands at 309.92 per 100,000 of population with Cavan still by far the highest at 967.5 per 100,000 of population. Meath has the second highest rate at 667 with Westmeath third at 442.5.