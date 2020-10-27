Green light given for state of the art development of Offaly Community Centre

Offaly County Council has given the green light given for a state of the art development of an Offaly Community Centre.

Planning permission has been granted for the ambitious development of the old Macra Hall on the outskirts of Killeigh.

The plans include single storeys extensions to the front and rear of the existing building along with alteration and refurbishments to the existing building. There will also be a new site entrance.

Permission has been granted with 10 conditions attached by the local authority.

The new centre has been championed by a local community group which has held a whole series of fund-raising activities to raise finance for the development over the past number of years.