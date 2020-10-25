The National Public Health Emergency Team has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 57,128* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Offaly has seen a small increase with 15 new cases recorded in the county. There have now been 175 new cases in the county in the last 14 days.

Of the rest of the cases notified today, 255 are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and 50 in Meath.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”