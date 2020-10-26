WATCH: Offaly store unveils incredible transformation as work completed

An Offaly store has unveiled it's new look as work has been completed.

Dunphy's Centra in Rhode posted the video which shows before, during and after the work.

A message with the video states, "Our store revamp is finally completed after months of planning and weeks of construction we are finally there. Thanks to everyone during the revamp for their strong co-operation, to our wonderful team of staff for their endless work and finally to all the Building crew and electricians and of course our painters. Looking forward to seeing everyone in store over the coming weeks."