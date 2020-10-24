Minimal increase in Covid-19 cases in Offaly as national figure continues to surge

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team show a minimal increase in new cases in Offaly today however the national figure continues to surge.

The HPSC has been notified of 859 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 56,108* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today only three were recorded in Offaly, the joint lowest number in the country, bringing the total for the county for the last 14 days to 167. Longford also recorded just three cases today. Over the last 14 days, Offaly has now had the fifth lowest incidence rate per 100,000 in the country.

Elsewhere in the country today, there were 192 cases in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Meath, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.