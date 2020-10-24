Latest update on Covid-19 cases and vacant beds in Tullamore Hospital

The HSE has given the latest update on Covid-19 cases and vacant beds at Tullamore Hospital.

According to the latest figures, there are 11 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital. Of those 11 patients, two are being treated in the Critical Care Unit. There are also two patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital.

According to the latest figures, there are six available General Beds and no available Critical Care beds in the hospital. According to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO, there were 12 patients awaiting a bed in the hospital this morning.

Across the country, there are 302 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated in hospital. Of that figure, 38 patients are being treated in Critical Care Units.

Cavan has the most cases at 31 with Cork University Hospital having 26 and Beaumont 25.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there are currently eight patients with the virus in Portlaoise Hospital, six in Mullingar and four in Ballinasloe.