'Devastating' - Offaly hotel won't reopen until new year due to Covid impact

The Tullamore Court Hotel has taken the decision to remain closed until February 2021 as it deals with the impact of changing Covid-19 restrictions.

The doors of the hotel were open for just 151 days in 2020, a fact management have described as "a heartbreaking reality for our team, our hotel, and our town."

"We are devastated to announce the Tullamore Court Hotel will now reopen on February 1, 2021, following the introduction of Level 5 restrictions and the impact on hospitality."

Vouchers may be purchased on the hotel website during the closure, and the phone lines will be open Monday to Saturday from 9-6pm on +353 (57) 934 66 66

"We will look forward to welcoming you back next year, and hope that you may continue to #SupportLocal until then. Stay Happy, Stay Hopeful, and Stay Safe," the hotel concluded.

Under LEVEL 5, hotels can only open for essential reasons. The current Level 5 lockdown will last until December 1 at the earliest.

The Team at The Court

#CaringForYou #StaySafe